Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL) Director Sells C$16,210.00 in Stock

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) Director Bruce William Gowan sold 1,000 shares of Magellan Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$16,210.00.

Bruce William Gowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Bruce William Gowan bought 1,000 shares of Magellan Aerospace stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,490.00.

TSE:MAL traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.60. 15,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,200. Magellan Aerospace Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.02 and a 1-year high of C$21.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAL. Canaccord Genuity raised Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magellan Aerospace to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine and aero structure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United Sates, and Europe. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

