Madison Square Garden (MSG) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

MSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Madison Square Garden from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Madison Square Garden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.29.

NYSE MSG opened at $297.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $205.22 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.32 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 9.08%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

