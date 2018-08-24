Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $15,662,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 636,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 331,838 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,683 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,144,000 after acquiring an additional 307,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $54.52 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. UGI’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,820 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

