Macro Enterprises Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Shares of MCR stock opened at C$3.43 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.75.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.80 million. Macro Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 2.35%.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

