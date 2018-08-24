Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Major Shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie Buys 25,000 Shares

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ltd Macquarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 7,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $321,580.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 15,911 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $728,246.47.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 65,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,050.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 45,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 66,523 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,401.39.

On Monday, August 6th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 126,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,789,700.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 51,922 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,566.32.

On Monday, July 30th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 50,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 14,812 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $666,095.64.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 74,487 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,700.91.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 29,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 68.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,587,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,595,000 after buying an additional 3,887,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,686,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 145,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 58.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 867,478 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $60,442,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,938,000 after acquiring an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

