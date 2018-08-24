Mackay Shields LLC Sells 196 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $625.55.

MTD stock opened at $563.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.24 and a 12 month high of $697.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.00, for a total transaction of $593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,712 shares of company stock worth $4,535,285. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.