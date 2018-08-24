Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,323 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $130,860,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $156,768,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 722.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $413.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.49.

CMG opened at $518.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.64%. equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

