Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.72.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

