LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Headlines about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.6815731815797 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LYB opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 53.77%. equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

