Lydall (LDL) and Continental (CTTAY) Critical Analysis

Lydall (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lydall and Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall 6.20% 12.74% 7.94% Continental 6.75% 18.68% 7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lydall and Continental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $698.44 million 1.11 $49.31 million $2.80 15.96 Continental $49.74 billion 0.71 $3.37 billion $3.37 10.52

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lydall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. Continental pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lydall shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lydall and Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00 Continental 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lydall presently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Continental.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, instrumentation and driver HMI, and intelligent transportation systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. This segment provides air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. It also offers design, functional, foam, and compact foils, as well as artificial leather for the furniture and construction industries, as well as automotive sector. The company also provides engineering, business consulting, and fleet services. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.