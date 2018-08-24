Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $3.08 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00046535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, BiteBTC and YoBit. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $408,930.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00266092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00151193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032524 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Binance, YoBit, Liqui, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

