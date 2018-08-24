LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,534,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.43% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $176,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $226,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,098,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,044,188.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,766.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,189 shares of company stock valued at $492,110 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

