LSV Asset Management Sells 55,400 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of OGE Energy worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.64 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $92,252.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $137,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

