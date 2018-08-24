LPL Financial (LPLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.09.

LPL Financial stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $114,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.