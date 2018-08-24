Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LOW opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.41.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

