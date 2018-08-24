Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $160,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

NYSE PFG opened at $55.29 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

