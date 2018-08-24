Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,038,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 847,146 shares in the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,715,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 866,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after acquiring an additional 245,601 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,051,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,002,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 341,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $26,136.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $45,138.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,702.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,249. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.79. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

