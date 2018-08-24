Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $327,000 in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $577.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

