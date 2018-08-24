Loop Capital Reiterates $117.00 Price Target for Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

Loop Capital set a $117.00 price objective on Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of CCMP opened at $111.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $352,914.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 337.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $155,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.