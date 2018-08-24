Longbow Research Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for Gentex (GNTX)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given a $28.00 price objective by equities researchers at Longbow Research in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

GNTX stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Gentex has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $114,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 61.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

