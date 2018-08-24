Longbow Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

Longbow Research restated their hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE CTB opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $14,643,000. AMG Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 897,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

