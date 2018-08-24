Londonmetric Property (LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.49) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Numis Securities increased their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 181 ($2.31) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.44).

Shares of Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.35) on Monday. Londonmetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 149.10 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In other news, insider Mark Stirling sold 209,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.40), for a total value of £393,688.92 ($503,245.46). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.45), for a total value of £576,000 ($736,290.43).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

