Loews Co. (L) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384,834 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for approximately 1.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,213,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,800,000 after purchasing an additional 311,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Loews by 73.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 262,510 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $11,471,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.68. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $106,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

