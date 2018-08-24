LivePerson (LPSN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

LPSN stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $501,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $340,041.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,546 shares in the company, valued at $340,041.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 751,152 shares of company stock worth $14,945,668 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

