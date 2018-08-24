Live Stars Achieves Market Cap of $520,353.00 (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Live Stars token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Live Stars has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Live Stars has a total market cap of $520,353.00 and approximately $8,107.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00269381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00148770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032608 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Live Stars Token Profile

Live Stars’ launch date was September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,722,531 tokens. Live Stars’ official website is livestars.io . Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Live Stars’ official message board is medium.com/live-stars

Live Stars Token Trading

Live Stars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Live Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Live Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

