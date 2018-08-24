Lisa M. Bachmann Sells 29,733 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,452,457.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BIG stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 13,578.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 810,934 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $24,740,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $23,659,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 174.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 535,371 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $20,035,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

