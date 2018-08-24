Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 9,300 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,525,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,769,000 after buying an additional 401,835 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 173.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 87,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 55,480 shares during the period. Thiel Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,038,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,569,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

