Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 2,073 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $111,130,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 83,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $112.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.