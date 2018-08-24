Lincoln Electric (LECO) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.12

News stories about Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln Electric earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.4879749163566 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $480,155.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

