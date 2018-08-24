Life Storage Inc (LSI) Receives $87.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

LSI opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Storage has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

