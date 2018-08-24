Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LILAK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C alerts:

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.