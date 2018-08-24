Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK) and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Critical Analysis

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ: AMCX) and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global PLC Class C has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Global PLC Class C and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global PLC Class C $15.05 billion 1.32 -$2.78 billion N/A N/A AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock $2.81 billion 1.28 $471.31 million $7.37 8.54

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Global PLC Class C.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Liberty Global PLC Class C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global PLC Class C and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global PLC Class C -11.46% -27.88% -3.31% AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock 17.22% 278.30% 9.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Global PLC Class C and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global PLC Class C 0 0 0 0 N/A AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock 1 12 2 0 2.07

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a consensus target price of $61.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Given AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock is more favorable than Liberty Global PLC Class C.

Summary

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock beats Liberty Global PLC Class C on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global PLC Class C

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 140 countries and territories, including Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the parts of Asia and Africa. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. The company also provides subscription streaming services. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

