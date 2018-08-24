Lennox International Inc. (LII) EVP Sells $76,500.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $221.11 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.18 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.11. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 750.65% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.13.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.