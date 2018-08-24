Leggett & Platt (LEG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,069.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

