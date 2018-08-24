Legg Mason Inc (LM) Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 183.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 7,531.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $747.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

