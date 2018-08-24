Lazard (LAZ) & Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) Financial Review

Lazard (OTCMKTS: FSAM) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fifth Street Asset Management does not pay a dividend. Lazard pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Lazard has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazard and Fifth Street Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.70 billion 2.33 $253.58 million $3.78 12.80 Fifth Street Asset Management $82.55 million 0.80 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lazard and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 0 1 7 0 2.88 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard currently has a consensus price target of $60.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Lazard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 11.58% 47.49% 12.07% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lazard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lazard beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

