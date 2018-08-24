Laurentian Trims Greenspace Brands (JTR) Target Price to C$1.90

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Friday. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Greenspace Brands from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Greenspace Brands stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.87. 36,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,633. Greenspace Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.40 million. Greenspace Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

In related news, insider Gregory Guyatt purchased 60,000 shares of Greenspace Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$67,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $89,730 over the last three months.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, sour cream, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow Dairy brand; pet foods for cats and dogs under the Holistic Choice brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; macaroni and cheese products, and fruit based, nut free bars for kids under the Nudge brand; snacks under the Central Roast brand; organic juices under the Kiju brand; and organic baby and children's food products under the Love Child Organics brand.

