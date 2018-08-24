Lantronix (LTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 million, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Lantronix alerts:

In other Lantronix news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,074 shares in the company, valued at $957,329.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Yoder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,974.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.