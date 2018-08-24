Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $156.52 and a 12-month high of $234.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

