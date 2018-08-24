Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 818 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,575,000 after buying an additional 3,221,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,093,000 after buying an additional 1,836,662 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $137,210,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,424,000 after buying an additional 1,502,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,933,746,000 after buying an additional 1,438,806 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $73.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

