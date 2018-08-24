La-Z-Boy (LZB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LZB opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.94.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.