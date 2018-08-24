L3 Technologies (LLL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.3659871774753 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLL. UBS Group began coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

NYSE LLL opened at $209.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. L3 Technologies has a 52-week low of $178.31 and a 52-week high of $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

