L Brands (LB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of LB stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 21,640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 199,096 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

