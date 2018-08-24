L Brands (LB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. L Brands also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

