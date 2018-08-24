L Brands (LB) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 1027097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,414 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,078,000 after acquiring an additional 840,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,375 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,492,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.