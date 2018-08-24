L Brands (LB) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $30.00 price target on L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L Brands to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.22.

LB opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 20.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth about $5,866,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 41.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

