L Brands Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura reduced their price objective on L Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

NYSE:LB opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

