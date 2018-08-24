Kraton Corp (KRA) Stake Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.39% of Kraton worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kraton by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris H. Russell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $77,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,767.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 10,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $511,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,849. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $538.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

