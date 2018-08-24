Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Given Media Impact Score of 0.03

News headlines about Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Korn/Ferry International earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8608584377546 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KFY opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.27. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.37 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 7.35%. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $104,567.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $206,209.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

