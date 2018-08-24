Kohl’s Co. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $82.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $379,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

